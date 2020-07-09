Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.77, 2,290 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 23,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emmaus Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $86.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

