FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Lundin Gold Inc Issued By Cormark (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lundin Gold in a report released on Tuesday, July 7th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.95.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$49.48 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight Capital raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$12.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of LUG opened at C$12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.27. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.82 and a 12 month high of C$13.49.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

