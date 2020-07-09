FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Lundin Gold Inc Issued By Cormark (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lundin Gold in a report released on Tuesday, July 7th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.95.
Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$49.48 million during the quarter.
Shares of LUG opened at C$12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.27. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.82 and a 12 month high of C$13.49.
About Lundin Gold
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.