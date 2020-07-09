Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Capital Power Corp (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) were up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.45, approximately 530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPXWF shares. CIBC raised Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Capital Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Capital Power from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Get Capital Power alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.