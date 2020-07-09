Rosenblatt Group (LON:RBGP) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Rosenblatt Group PLC (LON:RBGP) shot up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 71.74 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 70.50 ($0.87), 91,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 78.40. The stock has a market cap of $60.34 million and a PE ratio of 9.40.

Get Rosenblatt Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Rosenblatt Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Rosenblatt Group Plc provides various legal services. The company offers litigation, arbitration, and other dispute resolution services, such as fraud, professional negligence, defamation, and other corporate disputes. It provides banking and finance, construction and project, corporate, employment, IP/technology/media, real estate, regulatory and fund, and tax related litigation, arbitration, and alternative dispute resolution services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Rosenblatt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosenblatt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.