Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Short Interest Up 14.0% in June

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the June 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 802,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE ANET opened at $214.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. Arista Networks has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $289.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total transaction of $2,260,123.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,811.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $422,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,899.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,479 shares of company stock worth $14,133,550. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.56.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

