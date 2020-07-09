Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Short Interest Up 14.0% in June

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the June 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 802,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NYSE ANET opened at $214.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. Arista Networks has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $289.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.56.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
Read More: Cost of Capital
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.