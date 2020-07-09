Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Trading Up 14.3%

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) shares were up 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), approximately 13,588,880 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Separately, First Equity started coverage on Power Metal Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Power Metal Resources alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.35.

In other news, insider Paul Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £420,000 ($516,859.46).

About Power Metal Resources (LON:POW)

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, and other battery metals. The company holds interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; and a 70% interest in the Kisinka copper-cobalt project covering an area of 50 square kilometers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.