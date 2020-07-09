AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Trading Down 16%

Shares of AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) traded down 16% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28.

AirAsia Group Berhad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIABF)

AirAsia Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides commercial air transportation services in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Japan under the AirAsia brand. It also offers management, tour operating, aircraft leasing, ground handling, shared and outsourcing, central depository, financial and other related, event ticketing, and consultancy services, as well as services in the areas of information technology design, development, and implementation; facilitates business transactions for AirAsia Group with non-resident goods and service providers; and trades in coffee and tea related products, and multimedia content and equipment.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for AirAsia Group Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirAsia Group Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.