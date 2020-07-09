Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Trading Down 0%

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)’s share price dropped 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.57 and last traded at $23.57, approximately 8,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 18,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $382,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $563,000.

