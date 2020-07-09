Carbon Revolution (ASX:CBR) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Carbon Revolution (ASX:CBR)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$1.96 ($1.34) and last traded at A$2.07 ($1.42), approximately 312,359 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.10 ($1.44).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.70 million and a P/E ratio of -2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Carbon Revolution Company Profile (ASX:CBR)

Carbon Revolution Limited designs, manufactures, and markets single piece carbon fiber wheels to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company's products are used in a range of transportation industries, including automotive, aerospace, and industrial applications. It also provides associated engineering services, as well as sells tools related to wheels.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Revolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Revolution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.