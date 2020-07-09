National Access Cannabis (CVE:META) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

National Access Cannabis Corp (CVE:META) traded up 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, 13,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 791,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.91, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.89.

National Access Cannabis Company Profile (CVE:META)

National Access Cannabis Corp., through its subsidiary National Access Canada Corporation, owns and operates medical clinics in Canada. The company provides cannabinoid educational services; and medical cannabis treatments for patients through a network of physicians and health professionals. As of December 19, 2019, it had a portfolio of 36 licensed retail locations.

