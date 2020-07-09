Teijin (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.47 and last traded at $38.47, approximately 232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.63.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.23.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion.

