Alacer Gold (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) Trading 4.5% Higher

Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) shares traded up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.37, 32,700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 46,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

ALIAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Alacer Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alacer Gold from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alacer Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alacer Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Alacer Gold alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33.

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Alacer Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alacer Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.