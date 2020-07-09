Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Shares Up 3.2%

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF)’s stock price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.55, 135 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

