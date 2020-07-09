Encana (TSE:OVV) Trading Down 5.9%

Encana Corp. (TSE:OVV) fell 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.81 and last traded at C$12.84, 1,557,720 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 3,093,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Encana in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Encana from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Encana (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.22 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

Encana Company Profile (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada.

