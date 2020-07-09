Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Trading 3.2% Higher

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) rose 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.78 and last traded at $34.61, approximately 10,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 13,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASMVY)

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Surface Mount Technology Solutions, and Materials.

Recommended Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.