Infraestructura Energetica Nova (OTCMKTS:IENVF) Trading Up 7.6%

Infraestructura Energetica Nova (OTCMKTS:IENVF) shares shot up 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.94, 212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89.

About Infraestructura Energetica Nova (OTCMKTS:IENVF)

Infraestructura Energética Nova, SAB. de C.V. develops, builds, and operates energy infrastructure projects in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Gas and Power. The company develops and operates various systems for receiving, transporting, compressing, storing, and delivering natural gas, ethane, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the states of Baja California, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Jalisco, Nuevo León, Sinaloa, Sonora, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, and Veracruz.

