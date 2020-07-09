FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB) Trading Up 0.5%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.22 and last traded at $30.14, 31,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFEB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,843,000. InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.