Sonova (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $251.50 and last traded at $251.50, 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHLRF. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sonova from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Sonova alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.56.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also provides transit management services through its destination control system. The company offers its products and services to healthcare facilities, hotels, institutional buildings, shopping malls and retail facilities, commercial and office buildings, residential buildings, public transport locations, and marines, as well as stadiums, arenas, and convention centers.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.