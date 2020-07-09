AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AZN. DZ Bank increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 6,500 ($79.99) to GBX 7,300 ($89.84) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($93.53) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($113.22) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($102.14) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,308.89 ($102.25).

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,579 ($105.57) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 5,871 ($72.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,537.09 ($117.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,524.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,816.84.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

