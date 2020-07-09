Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Short Interest Down 6.7% in June

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the June 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ARCH opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.09. Arch Coal has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The company has a market cap of $453.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The energy company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.55). Arch Coal had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $405.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Coal will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Coal news, Director Robert B. Hamill purchased 2,000 shares of Arch Coal stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.59 per share, with a total value of $63,180.00. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Arch Coal by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Arch Coal by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the fourth quarter worth $90,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Arch Coal from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.