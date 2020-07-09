Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Shares Up 3.5%

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF)’s share price was up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35, approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNVVF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Trican Well Service from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Trican Well Service from $0.50 to $0.40 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.