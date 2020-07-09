Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF)’s share price shot up 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60, 204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84.

About Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF)

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

