Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Shares Down 4.2%

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY)’s stock price was down 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $10.94, approximately 101 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on OCLDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Origin Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Origin Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62.

