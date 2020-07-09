Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Stock Price Down 12.6%

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF)’s share price traded down 12.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46, 68,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 260% from the average session volume of 19,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities cut Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48.

About Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:YGRAF)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

