Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Shares Down 2.3%

Furukawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) shares fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.51, 4,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 207% from the average session volume of 1,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Furukawa Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Get Furukawa Electric alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet wires; aluminum bars/wires; spinel products; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Furukawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Furukawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.