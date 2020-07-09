American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Short Interest Update

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 4,010,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,137,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,881 shares of company stock worth $2,395,563. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,174,240,000 after acquiring an additional 953,901 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,701,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,894,860,000 after purchasing an additional 139,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,474,000 after buying an additional 200,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,205,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,322,000 after buying an additional 312,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in American Tower by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,757,000 after buying an additional 442,934 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $264.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Tower has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $269.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.92%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

