Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $373.90

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2020

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $373.90 and last traded at $372.75, with a volume of 6151944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $364.11.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,620.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

