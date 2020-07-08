State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 20,960 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 107.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 48,719 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 52.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 163,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $426.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. B. Riley cut shares of Vista Outdoor to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $248,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.