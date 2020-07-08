Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley Sells 769 Shares

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $87,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at $132,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Merilee Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $100,551.92.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $73,311.92.

ETSY stock opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.74. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.20, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.34 million. Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETSY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Etsy from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Etsy from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Etsy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Etsy in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Etsy by 95.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,952 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Etsy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,377 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 47.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,562 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,900,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Etsy by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after purchasing an additional 127,428 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

