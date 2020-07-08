Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Holdings Lifted by Axa

Axa grew its position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 443,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Infosys Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 27.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.