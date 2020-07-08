Axa Sells 500 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Axa decreased its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.29% of OSI Systems worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.84. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $116.78.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.01 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

