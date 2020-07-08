Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 13,570 Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,570 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global Net Lease worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,551,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,451,000 after purchasing an additional 542,133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth $4,629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 886,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 171,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,853,000 after purchasing an additional 148,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

GNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Aegis cut their target price on Global Net Lease from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.

NYSE GNL opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. Global Net Lease Inc has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.40 million. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

