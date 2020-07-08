Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 553.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.11% of Livongo Health worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the first quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Livongo Health by 285.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Livongo Health by 115.3% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 38.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

In related news, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $395,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 229,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,535,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $15,864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 515,009 shares of company stock valued at $28,872,089. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

LVGO stock opened at $93.76 on Wednesday. Livongo Health has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $95.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion and a PE ratio of -81.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.15.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.11 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 22.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Livongo Health will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.71.

Livongo Health Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.