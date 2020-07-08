Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 14,014 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,014 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $6,142,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 61,180.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $43.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

