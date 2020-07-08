AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Appian by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 15,293 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Appian by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth about $828,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth about $1,762,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Appian by 49.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Appian from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Appian news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,719.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bobbie G. Kilberg sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $171,649.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,049.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,252 over the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APPN opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. Appian Corp has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $64.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.11.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $78.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Appian Corp will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

