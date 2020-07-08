ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.62.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. ANGI Homeservices has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 500.33 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $343.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 944,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $6,396,844.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 393,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,705.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,313,542 shares of company stock valued at $20,977,476. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 17.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,375,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 792,315 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the first quarter valued at $6,568,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 312.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 168,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 127,625 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 22.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.