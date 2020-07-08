Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Downgraded to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $12.25 price target on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $39.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Digital Turbine by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,428,000 after buying an additional 107,577 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Digital Turbine by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,607,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,240,000 after buying an additional 191,774 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 227,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

