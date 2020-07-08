HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 414.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Daniel Gelatt bought 28,148 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.52 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,668,560.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $60.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.03.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

