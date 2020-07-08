Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 44.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,892,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,536,000 after buying an additional 466,863 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,252,000 after buying an additional 156,319 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 61.6% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after buying an additional 717,638 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $62,991,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.28.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $4,117,200.00. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.53.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

