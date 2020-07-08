HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 56 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $14,064,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 43.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $569.99 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1 year low of $295.05 and a 1 year high of $838.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $600.85 and its 200-day moving average is $621.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.98.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $0.21. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $96.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $569.99 per share, for a total transaction of $134,517.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 3,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,574 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

