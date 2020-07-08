Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stake Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,572 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Nordson worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Nordson by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Nordson by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,577,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,968,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,846 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,357 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $187.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.10. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.