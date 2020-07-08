Axa Sells 254,900 Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Axa trimmed its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 32.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 528,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 254,900 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,361,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,455 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,293,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,344,000 after purchasing an additional 482,075 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,286,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,570,000 after purchasing an additional 51,299 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,190,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,545,000 after purchasing an additional 31,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 4,517,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,694,000 after purchasing an additional 644,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jodee A. Kozlak bought 5,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTG stock opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.85. MGIC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.61 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 54.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.72.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

