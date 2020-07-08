Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Holdings Reduced by Axa

Axa decreased its position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 196,784 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,007,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,396,000 after acquiring an additional 825,844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 679,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after acquiring an additional 111,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 91.50%.

PBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

