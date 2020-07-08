EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Position Trimmed by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 35.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,157,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 316.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,340 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.46.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 19,600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $4,071,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,471.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,448 shares of company stock worth $10,379,743. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM stock opened at $252.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.31. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $258.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.