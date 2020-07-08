Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,467 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 686.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSM opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.59 million, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.25. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.24 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.01.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

