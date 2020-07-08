LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Axa

Axa boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 504.1% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.27.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LYB stock opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.24%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

