APG Asset Management N.V. Has $25.89 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 45,655 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.24% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $25,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $127.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.75. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $147.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

