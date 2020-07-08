Axa Increases Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Axa grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 362,763 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.13% of Marathon Oil worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 64,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,462,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,348,000 after buying an additional 920,919 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 570,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 32,588 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 546,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,998 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRO. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $14.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

