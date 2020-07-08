The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.13% of Werner Enterprises worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Clarence L. Werner sold 14,130,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $579,351,443.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $130,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,141,411 shares of company stock worth $579,823,515. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.71 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.53.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $592.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

