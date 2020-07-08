Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $943,000 Stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,887 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Mosaic by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Mosaic by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 123,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 292,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOS. Bank of America upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cfra downgraded Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mosaic from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Mosaic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.76.

Shares of MOS opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mosaic Co has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

